Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced Fiscal 2020 third quarter and nine-month results impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are encouraged that we continue to achieve sequential week-over-week improvements in our overall business, even as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affects us all. We are cautiously optimistic these improvements will continue through the end of the year and beyond. Our contingent workforce head count is back to where it was at the beginning of March and we are hopeful to return to pre-COVID numbers by the end of the year. I reiterate my belief that we will be a stronger company when we come out of this than we were when we went into it.

“While overall third quarter results were not where we’d like them to be, we saw improvements in key metrics from Q2 to Q3 including revenue, gross profit, net loss and Adjusted EBITDA. Nearly $1.0 million of our $2.6 million net loss was COVID-related and our cash balance at the end of the quarter was $10.7 million, which includes $3.3 million of restricted cash.”

Q3 2020 Overview

Revenue declined by 27.7% to $48.6 million from $67.3 million in Q3 ’19

Gross profit declined by 33.3% to $8.3 million from $12.5 million in Q3 ’19

Gross margin decreased to 17.1% compared with 18.5% in Q3 ’19

Loss from operations of $1.8 million compared with income from operations of $0.3 million in Q3 ’19

Net loss of $2.6 million compared with net loss of $1.1 million in Q3 ’19

EBITDA declined to negative $0.2 million from $1.8 million in Q3 ’19

Adjusted EBITDA remained positive at $1.2 million down from $2.9 million in Q3 ’19



Year to Date Q3 2020 Overview

Revenue declined by 29.8% to $150.7 million from $214.6 million YTD ’19

Gross profit declined by 27.7% to $26.5 million from $36.7 million YTD ’19

Gross margin increased to 17.6% compared with 17.1% YTD ’19

Loss from operations of $7.4 million compared with income of $1.5 million YTD ’19

Net loss of $13.4 million compared with net loss of $2.4 million YTD ’19

EBITDA declined to negative $5.1 million from $6.0 million YTD ’19

Adjusted EBITDA remained positive at $2.9 million down from $7.3 million YTD ’19



Flood continued, “We are now harvesting the benefits of our aggressive, ongoing cost controls. Having materially reduced expenses resulting in $5.2 million in cost savings by the end of September, we followed that with a further $1.0 million overhead reduction in October.

“Recently, we strengthened our financial outlook with the successful restructuring of our senior debt agreement:

Reducing the cash outflow related with this financing by 50% from the previous facility,

Further reducing $1.0 million in interest expense in the first six months,

Extended by two years both the due date of the debt and conversion of the preferred shares,

The two-year length of the extension period is significant as it provides us with a considerable runway in which to refinance the loan and/or our total debt prior to its maturity.”



Added Flood, “I am pleased to note that October results were in line with plan - coming in at 101% of our internal forecast - and the outlook for our industry remains positive. The vast majority of our clients never stopped working remotely and our outstanding team possess the skills and abilities to drive sales growth while continuing to deliver on our reputation for providing best-in-class service while fulfilling our client’s needs.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies may have different definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, and as a result they may not be comparable with non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated in a manner consistent with that shown in the table at the end of this press release and should not be considered alternatives to measurements required by U.S. GAAP, such as net revenue, operating profit or net income, and should not be considered a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, among several other metrics, to assess and analyze its operational results and trends. The Company also believes these measures are useful to investors because they are common operating performance metrics as well as metrics routinely used to assess potential enterprise value.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (All Amounts in Thousands) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Trailing Twelve

Months

Q3 2020 Trailing Twelve

Months

Q3 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (2,641 ) $ (1,108 ) $ (13,401 ) $ (2,350 ) $ (15,945 ) $ (3,756 ) Adjustments: Interest expense and amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs $ 1,746 $ 2,059 $ 6,277 $ 5,977 $ 8,784 $ 8,365 (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes (118 ) 28 (247 ) (296 ) (286 ) (196 ) Depreciation and Amortization 768 867 2,312 2,621 3,061 3,494 EBITDA (245 ) 1,846 (5,059 ) 5,952 (4,386 ) 7,907 Acquisition, capital raising, restructuring charges and other non-recurring expenses (1) 2,073 1,558 4,473 2,511 6,908 2,993 Other non-cash charges (2) 209 205 555 627 768 834 Re-measurement (income) loss on intercompany note (442 ) 467 348 484 (519 ) 838 Gain on business sale (220 ) - (220 ) - (220 ) - Impairment of goodwill - - 2,969 - 2,969 - Deferred consideration settlement - (1,138 ) - (1,985 ) 61 (1,985 ) Other loss (161 ) (51 ) (122 ) (308 ) (140 ) (536 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,214 $ 2,887 $ 2,944 $ 7,281 $ 5,441 $ 10,051 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.5 % 4.3 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 2.5 % 2.4 % Pre-Acquisition Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ - $ - Pro Forma TTM Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 5,441 $ 10,051 Adjusted Gross Profit TTM (5) $ 38,139 $ 49,040 TTM Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of adjusted gross profit TTM 14.3 % 20.5 % (1) Acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses primarily relate to capital raising expenses, acquisition and integration expenses and legal expenses incurred in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business. (2) Other non-cash charges primarily relate to staff option and share compensation expense, expense for shares issued to directors for board services, and consideration paid for consulting services. (3) Pre-Acquisition Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Adjusted EBITDA of acquisitions for the period prior to the acquisition date. (4) Pro Forma TTM Adjusted EBITDA includes the Adjusted EBITDA of acquisitions for the period prior to the acquisition date. (5) Adjusted Gross Profit excludes gross profit of business divested in June 2018, for the period prior to divestiture date.











