 

October AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company highlights for the month of October 2020 include:

  • Platform assets of $66.5 billion at the end of October, up 12.3%% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $396 million in the month of October, down 47.5% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.47 billion, up 38.8% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 14.0% year-over-year to 183,774 at the end of October.
                              Change  
                              Mo. Yr.  
  Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20        
PLATFORM METRICS                                  
Platform Assets (in $B) 59.2 60.6 61.6   61.8 61.7 56.0 59.8 62.0 63.2 65.6 68.0 67.3 66.5   -1.2 % 12.3 %  
Net Flows (in $M) 755 547 (194 ) 472 703 659 414 137 357 319 541 349 396   13.5 % -47.5 %  
CASH METRIC                                  
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 1.78 1.74 1.88   1.75 1.81 2.99 3.04 2.84 2.96 2.60 2.63 2.66 2.47   -7.1 % 38.8 %  
OTHER                                  
Number of Households 161,262 162,503 162,225   163,644 175,026 176,681 177,975 178,284 179,166 181,115 181,977 182,683 183,774   0.6 % 14.0 %  
                                   
                                   

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

