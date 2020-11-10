Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 10.11.2020, 22:30 | 32 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 22:30 | The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020. About Cable One Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005032/en/ Cable One Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







