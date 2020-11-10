The Estée Lauder Companies Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today. William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, chaired the meeting. Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed recent financial results and the Company’s long-term strategy.

At the meeting, stockholders elected Charlene Barshefsky, Wei Sun Christianson, Fabrizio Freda, Jane Lauder and Leonard A. Lauder to the Board of Directors. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the current fiscal year, and approved the advisory vote to approve executive compensation.