BiomX to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Webcast link: BiomX Jefferies London HC Conference Live Link and Playback.

Both live and archived webcasts will also be available in the Events section of the BiomX website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com.

