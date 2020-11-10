Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for November 2020. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2020.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.