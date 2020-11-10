Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,391.6 billion at October 31, 2020, compared to $1,418.9 billion at September 30, 2020.
|
By Asset Class:
(In USD billions)
Preliminary
31-Oct-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Oct-19
Fixed Income
$652.8
$656.7
$211.3
$214.9
$248.8
Equity
418.1
432.0
235.8
200.9
265.1
Multi-Asset
131.6
133.8
118.5
107.4
123.8
Alternative
122.4
124.0
46.8
46.4
45.4
Long Term:
1,324.9
1,346.5
612.4
569.6
683.1
Cash Management
66.7
72.4
10.4
10.7
10.0
Total
$1,391.6
$1,418.9
$622.8
$580.3
0 Kommentare