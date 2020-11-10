 

Babcock & Wilcox Announces Three-Year Contract Extension for CEO Kenny Young

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today a three-year extension of the contract under which Kenny Young serves as B&W’s CEO, through December 31, 2023. Young also serves as Chairman of the B&W Board of Directors.

Since joining B&W as CEO in November 2018, Young has led a significant turnaround of the Company, including its recovery from losses related to several historical European EPC loss projects, a return to its core technology and delivery model, the implementation of $119 million in cost savings initiatives, and the extension of its credit facility for two years. The Company is now executing a strategic organizational and global branding initiative that is driving the expansion of B&W’s sales, service and business development teams globally. This includes expanding in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East with local offices, sales, and service personnel to provide better service to its customers.

“I am fully committed to B&W’s future and look forward to accelerating the significant progress we have made to strengthen our core businesses and provide shareholder returns,” Young said. “I’m also excited about working with our team to unlock the potential of B&W’s global brands as we grow our business profitably and execute quality projects around the world. B&W is an outstanding company – one with industry-leading technology that helps achieve a clean, sustainable energy and industrial infrastructure.”

The Company also announced that the employment agreement with its Chief Strategy Officer Henry Bartoli has been extended to December 31, 2020, after which time Bartoli will serve in a consulting capacity with the company for a one-year term through December 31, 2021. He will also continue to serve as a member of B&W’s Board of Directors.

“B&W has made an incredible transformation over the last few years and I look forward to working with this highly experienced and talented leadership team and employees to further strengthen our business as we capitalize on the strong pipeline of new opportunities around the world,” Bartoli said.

More information on these matters can be found on the related Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to cost savings initiatives, the strategic organization and global branding initiative, and the global project opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Babcock & Wilcox Announces Three-Year Contract Extension for CEO Kenny Young Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today a three-year extension of the contract under which Kenny Young serves as B&W’s CEO, through December 31, 2023. Young also serves as Chairman of the B&W Board of Directors. Since joining B&W as CEO in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Babcock & Wilcox Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8: 30 a.m. ET
28.10.20
B&W Thermal to Refurbish North American Power Plant to Maintain Efficiency and Performance
21.10.20
B&W Renewable to Provide Upgrades to Reduce Emissions and Increase Efficiency of Scotland Waste-to-Energy Plant
13.10.20
Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Announces Global Partnership for Battery Solutions with Eos Energy Storage

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
58
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results
15.10.20
1
Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien