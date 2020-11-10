 

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.0825 Per Share

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FGB) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.0825 per share. The distribution will be payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is expected to be November 20, 2020. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB):

Distribution per share:

$0.0825

Distribution Rate based on the November 9, 2020 NAV of $3.09:

10.68%

Distribution Rate based on the November 9, 2020 closing market price of $2.75:

12.00%

 

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2020 will be made after the end of 2020 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks to provide attractive total return. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's investment sub-advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $147 billion as of October 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

