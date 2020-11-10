 

Profound Medical to Participate in November Virtual Investor Healthcare Conferences

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, announced today that management will participate in three investor conferences in November.

  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Profound is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT). The fireside chat will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.
  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum: The Company is scheduled to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Due to the format of the event, no webcast will be available.
  • Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium: Profound is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled “Off the Clock: Avoiding Time-in-Clinic and its Beneficiaries” on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The panel will not be webcast.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

