Result of Sampo’s offering of Nordea shares

As announced on 10 November 2020, Sampo has successfully sold 162 million Nordea shares in an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors.

The transaction price was EUR 7.25 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 1,174 million. Sampo will incur an accounting loss of EUR 222 million from the transaction for the last quarter of 2020.

After the transaction, Sampo holds 642,924,782 Nordea shares, corresponding to 15.9 per cent of all shares and voting rights in Nordea. In connection with the offering, Sampo has entered into a lock-up undertaking, under which it has, subject to certain exceptions, agreed not to sell any Nordea shares for a period ending at 9 May 2021.

Goldman Sachs International and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG acted as Joint Bookrunners in the transaction.





