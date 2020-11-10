 

Ascot Resources Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:30  |  73   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of Canadian dollars (“C$”) unless otherwise specified.

Q3 2020 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • In July and August of 2020, the Company reported high gold grades from ten drill holes (2,820 metres) of the 2020 season. The drill site is strategically located at Premier West, potentially adding to existing resources outlined in the feasibility;
  • On September 14, 2020, the Company announced the discovery of new high-grade gold mineralization at the “Day Zone”. The high-grade intercepts are located 300 metres west from the planned underground development at Big Missouri. Mineralization is open along strike to the north and the south. The Day Zone is located on the Big Missouri Ridge, approximately 5 kilometres north of the Premier Mill;
  • On October 8, 2020, the Company announced high-grade silver intercepts at the Silver Hill prospect. These holes were from drill pad SH-02 at Silver Hill located 260 metres to the northeast of last year's intercepts from SH-01, demonstrating the presence of wide-spread mineralization in the area;
  • On October 15, 2020, the Company signed an agreement with Montreal based Farnell-Thompson Applied Technologies Inc. for the delivery of the Semi-Autogenous Grinding (“SAG”) and ball mills, which is critical path, long lead time equipment required in the refurbishment of the concentrator facility for re-starting the past producing Premier gold mine;
  • The Company completed its 2020 drill program in late October and achieved the lowest first aid and medical reportable incidents in company history.

Ascot’s President and CEO, Derek White commented, “The third quarter was a very busy period for the Company with solid progress made on many key initiatives. The first assay results from our summer exploration program were very encouraging, especially in the Day Zone and Premier West and there are still a number of assays pending. In addition, we are excited about the core we have seen in the latest drilling at Woodbine and await the assay results. A lot of engineering work was progressed during the quarter, including the studies for the ordering of the SAG and ball mills, the commencement of the basic & pre-construction engineering studies and optimization incentives on mine planning and potential mill improvements. We are appreciative of our supportive local communities and our First Nation’s partner, Nisga’a Nation. We have made a lot progress on the permitting amendment process and finally, I am very proud of the Ascot team and our many contractors who dealt extremely well with the challenges of COVID-19 and effectively implemented our Health and Safety protocols, resulting in the best seasonal safety record for Ascot.”

Seite 1 von 4
Ascot Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascot Resources Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:05 Uhr
Ascot Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held November 10, 2020
22.10.20
PEFEKTER EINSTIEGS-ZEITPUNKT!: EILMELDUNG: Geheimnis ist gelüftet! BONANZA-GRADE von 109,4 g/t Gold werfen ihre Schatten voraus! STRONG BUY!
15.10.20
Ascot Places Order for the SAG and Ball Mills

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
230
Ascot Resources übernimmt IDM Mining: Fluch oder Segen?