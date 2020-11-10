Vaxcyte to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc., formerly known as SutroVax, a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that company management will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 12:35pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.