Charles River Compliance Solution selected for NAB Asset Servicing clients

Charles River IMS will enable the Asset Servicing team to help institutional clients monitor a broad range of investment mandates and better meet regulatory requirements. The solution also enables greater transparency to support comprehensive compliance reporting and analysis for clients.

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that National Australia Bank (NAB) Asset Servicing has selected the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to provide clients with advanced compliance monitoring, oversight and reporting.

Charles River’s breadth of functional capabilities, strong regional presence and Software as a Service (SaaS) solution helps ensure regular updates, scalability to support business growth and streamlined workflows.

“Accelerating digital innovation for the benefit of clients is core to NAB’s strategy. We are delighted to collaborate with Charles River to provide simpler and faster data insights straight to our clients,” said John Comito, Executive – Asset Servicing (NAB).

“Charles River continues to make significant investments in our front and middle office technology and our SaaS delivery model, giving clients faster access to the latest innovations and capabilities,” said Cameron Field, managing director - Asia Pacific.

“The Asia Pacific region is a critical hub in global SaaS support, with the client engagement team that services NAB based in Melbourne. Our strong local presence is a key factor helping us support our clients’ operating models and organizational resiliency.”

About NAB Asset Servicing

Asset Servicing, part of NAB’s Corporate & Institutional business, is one of the largest custodians in the Australian market. It is a leading provider of custody, master custody, investment administration and other related services to a range of locally and internationally domiciled clients. These include government agencies, investment managers, superannuation funds, insurance companies and banks. NAB has provided domestic custody services since 1950 and global custody and investment administration services since 1975.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River’s front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$29 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office capabilities, Charles River’s cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha℠. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of April 2020) For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2020 includes approximately $67 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St, Boston MA 02111



3318442.1.1.GBL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006174/en/