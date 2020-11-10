 

Inogen Announces Participation in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Scott Wilkinson, and CFO, Alison Bauerlein, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

