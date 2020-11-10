Inogen Announces Participation in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Scott Wilkinson, and CFO, Alison Bauerlein, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.