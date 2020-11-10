 

Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date For The Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) today announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on November 11, 2020, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on November 12, 2020, at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number:   (201) 689-8341  
Participant Number (Toll free):   (877) 407-8289  
Conference ID: 13713074  

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), November 26, 2020, and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:  (877) 660-6853  
Encore ID:   13713074  

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen
Manager, Analytics and Investor Relations

Contact:
(647) 260-1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.




