Sangoma Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Quarterly revenue up 25% while EBITDA expands 83% to over $6.7 million

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE:STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service (“CaaS”) solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced highlights of its first quarter financial results and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, sales were $35.03 million, 25% higher than in the same quarter last year, and EBITDA was a record $6.73 million, up 83% year over year.