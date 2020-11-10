Sangoma Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Quarterly revenue up 25% while EBITDA expands 83% to over $6.7 million
MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE:STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service (“CaaS”) solutions for
companies of all sizes, today announced highlights of its first quarter financial results and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of its fiscal year
2021 ended September 30, 2020.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, sales were $35.03 million, 25% higher than in the same quarter last year, and EBITDA was a record $6.73 million, up 83% year over year.
|Q1 FY2021
|Q1 FY2020
|
Change
|Q4 FY202
|Change
|
Sales
|$35.03 m
|$28.01 m
|25%
|$34.82 m
|1%
|
Gross profit
|$23.18 m
|$17.48 m
|33%
|$22.64 m
|2%
|
Operating expense
|$19.64 m
|$15.88 m
|24%
|$19.63 m
|0%
|
Operating income1
|$3.53 m
|$1.61 m
|$3.01 m
|
Net income
|$2.24 m
|$0.91 m
|$2.63 m
|
Net earnings/(loss) per
share (fully diluted)
|$0.022
|$0.013
|$0.035
|
EBITDA1
|$6.73 m
|$3.67 m
|83%
|$6.18 m
|9%
1 Operating Income and EBITDA are metrics used by the Company to monitor its performance and the definitions may be found in the accompanying MD&A posted today at www.sedar.com.
