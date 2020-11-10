Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host virtual investor meetings at the BofA Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; and the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A copy of the slides used in the meetings will be available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com under the Investors tab.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products. Our midstream energy operations include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.
