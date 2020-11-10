 

Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 23:00   

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2020.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, Marineland, Nature’s Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba (Europe only), Digest-eeze, Healthy-Hide, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag and Liquid Fence. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company

