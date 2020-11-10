Novus Therapeutics to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16
Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) (NASDAQ: NVUS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for patients undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. Management will host a corporate update conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.
Conference Call Details
Monday, November 16, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time
Toll Free:
877-407-3982
International:
201-493-6780
Conference ID:
13713171
Webcast:
About Novus Therapeutics
Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Novus is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.novustherapeutics.com.
