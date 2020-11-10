Novus Therapeutics to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) (NASDAQ: NVUS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for patients undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. Management will host a corporate update conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

Conference Call Details