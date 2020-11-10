 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 23:05  |  24   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) for breaches of fiduciary duties on behalf of shareholders. Zoom provides a video-first communications platform that connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing.

If you suffered a loss due to Zoom's misconduct, click here.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Enters Settlement With the Federal Trade Commission

The FTC brought a complaint against Zoom alleging that it engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices that undermined the security of its users. Since at least 2016, Zoom misled users by touting that it offered "end-to-end, 256-bit encryption" to secure users' communications, when it actually provided a lower level of security and even maintained the cryptographic keys that could allow Zoom to access the content of its customers' meetings. According to the FTC, these claims gave users a false sense of security, especially for those using the platform to discuss health and financial information.

Zoom shares dropped in response to the FTC's announcement of the settlement.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Do you want to know if a class action against Zoom settles? Do you want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Zoom Video Communications Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) for breaches of fiduciary duties on behalf of shareholders. Zoom provides a video-first communications platform that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:02 Uhr
Licht am Ende von 2020: Bringt BioNTech die Wende am Aktienmarkt? Blackrock-Experte: „Chancen auf kleine Jahresendrallye“
15:00 Uhr
Upwork Joins Forces with Zoom to Provide Best-in-Class Video Calling in the World’s Largest Work Marketplace
09:15 Uhr
Marktkompass: BEYOND MEAT & ADIDAS | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
08.11.20
Zoom Video Communications vs. Alphabet – welche ist die bessere Aktie?
05.11.20
w:o Corona Depot: Zoom + 199 %, Shop Apotheke + 147 %, Zalando + 106 %: Bislang beste Aktien im w:o-Corona-Depot (2) 
02.11.20
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
02.11.20
Dow Jones, PayPal, Clorox, Disney, Alibaba, Nio, Zoom Video - US-Markt
02.11.20
Zoom Appoints Janet Napolitano to Board of Directors
01.11.20
Darum wird der nächste Börsencrash ganz anders als der letzte vom März 2020
29.10.20
Diese Aktien hätten den Einsatz im vergangenen Jahr verdoppelt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:04 Uhr
59
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn