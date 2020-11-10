Titanium Transportation Group Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend

BOLTON, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share commencing with a payment on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as at November 30, 2020.



“We are pleased to commence the process of providing a return to our shareholders and delivering on our promise to yield sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO of Titanium Transportation. “This decision is a significant milestone for the Company and demonstrates the confidence we have in our balanced capital deployment strategy. As we near the end of our fifth year as a public company, we remain vigilant in our capital allocation, however, we are cognizant of our commitment to our shareholders and we are excited to add this element into our capital deployment strategy. The amount of the dividend was set to ensure it did not sacrifice other priorities such as repayment of debt, opportunistic share repurchases and accretive acquisitions.”

Mr. Daniel added, “We are committed to our inorganic and organic growth approaches, which will deliver long-term shareholder value. Nonetheless, we believe that this dividend program will provide our shareholders an annual return on investment as we execute on our core strategy.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.