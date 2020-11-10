 

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 23:00  |  13   |   |   

Hi,

Please find below the press release issued today at 9.00am Sydney time.

Best regards,

Sam Connatty
Director, Global Public Relations | Group Marketing and Communications

Capgemini Group | London
Tel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601 – Mob.: + 44 (0) 7811 486517
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com
t: @SamConnatty
_________________________

Press contact:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 370 904 3601
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor Relations contact:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
Email: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services
Acquisition will mark a step-change in Capgemini’s Australia footprint

Paris, November 10, 2020 – Capgemini announced today that it has entered into an a scheme implementation deed (Scheme Implementation Deed) with RXP Services (ASX: RXP) to acquire RXP Services under an Australian statutory shareholder approved process (Scheme). With over 550 professionals in four locations across Australia, this acquisition would strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities in digital, data and cloud in the country. This development supports Capgemini’s strong growth ambition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, with locations in Sydney, Canberra and Hobart, RXP Services (with FY revenues ended 30 June-2020 of A$127m) provides cohesive, end-to-end capabilities to design, build and support digital solutions to clients in key industries across Australia.

RXP Services has built dynamic partnerships with market leading platforms and technology providers to deliver and manage its digital solutions. Highly complementary to Capgemini’s set of digital expertise successfully developed locally, RXP Services would bring to Capgemini a well-established team of specialist consultants across Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow technologies. The acquisition of RXP Services would increase Capgemini’s capabilities in digital in Australia and New Zealand, while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries. For RXP Services, Capgemini’s breadth of service offerings and global scale will help to meet its clients’ growing needs as well as expand career opportunities for its team members. In addition, RXP Services also owns leading branding, design and customer experience agency “The Works” which will open a new chapter in Capgemini’s local capabilities to enable, design and deliver end to end amazing and differentiated digital experiences.

Seite 1 von 3
Capgemini Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services Hi, Please find below the press release issued today at 9.00am Sydney time. Best regards, Sam ConnattyDirector, Global Public Relations | Group Marketing and Communications Capgemini Group | LondonTel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601 – Mob.: + 44 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence
05.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Quality assurance is now a business priority to help deliver trusted enterprise digital transformation
03.11.20
Capgemini Press Release//Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory report 2020: Overall energy transition has accelerated as a result of innovative advancements in industry technology
27.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weiterer Druck nach Kursrutsch am Montag
27.10.20
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx bleibt nach Kursrutsch am Montag unter Druck
27.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// Marked recovery in activity in Q3 2020
26.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Zweite Corona-Welle sorgt für Flucht aus Risiken
26.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// ‘Get the future you want’: Capgemini launches a new brand promise that conveys the spirit of the Group to its clients and communities
14.10.20
Capgemini Press Release // New report identifies 55 high-impact climate technology projects that can help Europe meet 2050 net-zero emissions target
12.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini reveals its purpose of “Unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.”

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch