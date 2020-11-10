Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services

Press contact:

Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services

Acquisition will mark a step-change in Capgemini’s Australia footprint

Paris, November 10, 2020 – Capgemini announced today that it has entered into an a scheme implementation deed (Scheme Implementation Deed) with RXP Services (ASX: RXP) to acquire RXP Services under an Australian statutory shareholder approved process (Scheme). With over 550 professionals in four locations across Australia, this acquisition would strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities in digital, data and cloud in the country. This development supports Capgemini’s strong growth ambition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, with locations in Sydney, Canberra and Hobart, RXP Services (with FY revenues ended 30 June-2020 of A$127m) provides cohesive, end-to-end capabilities to design, build and support digital solutions to clients in key industries across Australia.

RXP Services has built dynamic partnerships with market leading platforms and technology providers to deliver and manage its digital solutions. Highly complementary to Capgemini’s set of digital expertise successfully developed locally, RXP Services would bring to Capgemini a well-established team of specialist consultants across Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow technologies. The acquisition of RXP Services would increase Capgemini’s capabilities in digital in Australia and New Zealand, while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries. For RXP Services, Capgemini’s breadth of service offerings and global scale will help to meet its clients’ growing needs as well as expand career opportunities for its team members. In addition, RXP Services also owns leading branding, design and customer experience agency “The Works” which will open a new chapter in Capgemini’s local capabilities to enable, design and deliver end to end amazing and differentiated digital experiences.