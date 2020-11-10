Keros Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced it has filed a registration statement on
Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of common stock. Keros also intends to grant the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price
has not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or
terms of the offering.
Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com.
