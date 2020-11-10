Keros Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of common stock. Keros also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price has not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.