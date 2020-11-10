 

Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 23:02  |  62   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it will be filing a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Preliminary Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) relating to a proposed overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of US$7.50 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$125 million.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 40 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$9.00 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The final terms of the Offering are to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units offered in the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions. This option may be exercised by the underwriters for additional Units, Common Shares, Warrants or any combination of such securities.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, if any, to fund growth opportunities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets are acting as the bookrunners for the Offering.

The Preliminary Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The Preliminary Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Preliminary Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement and the other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and this Offering before making an investment decision.

Seite 1 von 4
Aurora Cannabis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it will be filing a preliminary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:44 Uhr
CANNABIS AKTIEN: Stolz auf unsere Dichten Denker!
10:58 Uhr
Söllner: "Vorsicht, Überraschung" - Plug Power, Biontech, Aurora, Tesla, SDI, Xiaomi, JinkoSolar im Check
06:01 Uhr
Cannabis Aktien: Die Bullen kommen in Form – Canopy, Aurora und Aphria!
09.11.20
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
09.11.20
LYNX: Aurora Cannabis: Cannabis-Aktien explodieren, aber kann die Rallye halten?
06.11.20
Befreiungsschlag für die Aurora Cannabis Aktie?
31.10.20
Aurora Cannabis: Geht das Trauerspiel in die Fortsetzung?
29.10.20
Cronos Group: Aktie verpasst Befreiungsschlag und gerät wieder in Bedrängnis
23.10.20
Tilray Inc. : Das wird nun wichtig!
23.10.20
HEXO Corp.: Probt die Aktie den Ausbruch?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:54 Uhr
13.627
Aurora Cannabis einfach TOP !!!
26.02.20
4
Aurora Cannabis: "overweight"
12.02.20
5
Cannabis-Investments: Das Milliardengeschäft mit einer alten Kulturpflanze: Quo vadis, Cannabis?
15.01.20
2
Aurora Cannabis wandert ins Tief – Diese 3 Faktoren zeigen, wie es mit der Aktie weiter geht
28.12.19
2
Tief, tiefer, Aurora Cannabis – Anleger sind empört über diese Entwicklung. Ich verrate, wie es 2020