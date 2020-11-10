Ashland reports preliminary financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020

Sales of $609 million, flat compared to the prior-year quarter

Net income of $5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share

Income from continuing operations was zero

Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense of $76 million, or $1.25 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $154 million

Cash flows provided by operating activities of $160 million; free cash flows of $116 million

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced preliminary1 financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 which ended September 30, 2020. The global specialty materials company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.

Ashland’s financial results during the quarter reflected both strong resiliency in demand and the positive impact of significant self-directed actions to reduce costs and right-size inventory levels. Sales were approximately $609 million, flat compared to the prior-year period and six percent greater than the June quarter, driven by continued strength in Consumer Specialties and improving demand within Industrial Specialties.

Net income was $5 million compared to net income of $411 million in the prior-year quarter, as the prior year included earnings and gains from the Composites and Marl businesses. Income from continuing operations was zero compared to income of $27 million in the prior-year quarter, or zero per diluted share compared to $0.44 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense was $76 million compared to $64 million in the prior-year quarter, or $1.25 per diluted share, up from $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $154 million, up from $150 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by lower operating expenses and improved product mix in both the Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties segments.

Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $160 million compared to $135 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flows totaled $116 million compared to $83 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by increased earnings and the Company’s efforts to reduce overall inventory levels by $99 million, partially offset by $11 million of foreign currency impact. The one-time costs to achieve the inventory-reduction totaled $47 million. These one-time costs are excluded from the Company’s adjusted results.