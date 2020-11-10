Parkland advances U.S. growth strategy with acquisition of Sevier Valley Oil Company, Inc.

Based in Richfield, Utah, SVO is a well-established retail and commercial fuel business with annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 350 million litres. SVO’s primary operations are in Southwestern Utah along with a presence in Northern Utah and Colorado. The acquisition of SVO adds seven company retail locations and over 20 retail dealers in addition to robust diesel and lubricant distribution capabilities.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Sevier Valley Oil Company, Inc. and its related companies (collectively, “SVO”).

“We continue to expand our U.S. footprint and execute on our growth strategy,” said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. “This acquisition meaningfully expands our retail presence in rapidly growing Southern Utah and presents a fantastic opportunity to leverage our North American On the Run convenience store brand, enhance our customer proposition and drive incremental value.”

“The acquisition strongly complements our existing Rockies Regional Operating Center and positions us for further organic and acquisition growth in neighboring Nevada and Arizona,” added Haugh. “We are delighted to welcome Garrett Ekker and the SVO team to Parkland and look forward to the continued growth of our USA business.”

This acquisition is at valuation metrics consistent with Parkland’s prior U.S. transactions and will be funded out of existing credit facility capacity. SVO’s annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 350 million litres is based on the trailing-twelve-month period ending July 2020 and contains a mix of retail, wholesale and commercial volume consistent with our existing USA segment.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of SVO and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the acquisition, including potential organic growth and acquisition opportunities and the anticipated funding of the acquisition.