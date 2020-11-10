 

MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 23:35  |  52   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between June 4, 2020 and October 15, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 16, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nikola’s founder, Trevor Milton, materially misrepresented the Company’s technology and business. The Company’s profitability and business prospects were massively overstated. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nikola, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Nikola Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Von VTIQ zu NKLA - Der Nikola IPO

Diskussion: Nikola-Aktie mit Börsendebüt! Sollte man gleich Aktien kaufen?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Dow Jones, Peloton, Nautilus, Planet Fitness, Beyond Meat, Camping World, Trip.com, Expedia, ExxonMobil, Disney, Nikola - Opening Bell
10.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Nikola auf 40 Dollar - 'Overweight'
08.11.20
Nel-Aktie mit Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und Everfuel-Aktie mit Zukauf
05.11.20
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
03.11.20
H2REIHE-Update: SFC Energy - Brennstoffzellen nach Kanada verkauft. Erst der Anfang?
29.10.20
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) After Reports of SEC and Justice Department Inquiries
28.10.20
Ist die Nikola-Aktie jetzt ein günstiger Kauf?
18.10.20
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact Firm - NKLA, NKLAW, VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU
16.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger verlieren auf letzten Metern den Mut
16.10.20
NIKOLA Aktie: Kurseinbruch - CEO hat einen No-GM-Deal-Plan, Märkte verunsichert

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:06 Uhr
4.307
Von VTIQ zu NKLA - Der Nikola IPO
10.11.20
337
Nikola-Aktie mit Börsendebüt! Sollte man gleich Aktien kaufen?
26.09.20
57
„Ein Meer von Lügen“: Nikola: schlimmer als Wirecard? – weder eigene Technologie noch Umsätze?
23.09.20
151
Nikola Motor: Next Tesla?
15.09.20
5
SEC prüft Vorwürfe gegen Nikola - Aktie bricht ein