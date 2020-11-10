 

ACCO Brands Accelerates Strategic Shift Toward Consumer Products; Announces Agreement to Acquire Leading Provider of Console Accessories for Video Gaming

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PowerA, a fast-growing, leading provider of third-party video gaming accessories, including controllers, power charging solutions, and gaming headsets. PowerA is a long-standing licensed partner with the leading gaming platforms and title publishers, with a 20-year track record of collaboration.

"I am very excited about bringing PowerA into ACCO Brands. PowerA is a well-recognized and well-respected leader in gaming controllers, power solutions and other gaming accessories. The company has a multi-year track record of partnering with the largest firms in the console gaming industry. This acquisition represents a major step in our continuing strategy to transition ACCO Brands into a faster growing, consumer-focused company. Our Kensington computer accessories business has shown strong growth over the past few years. PowerA is a similar business to Kensington, but is in the console gaming accessories market. It will be a great fit," commented Boris Elisman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands.

Eric Bensussen, President and Co-founder of PowerA, noted, “PowerA and ACCO Brands are philosophically aligned in our approach to delight customers, and I am sure the addition of our brand to ACCO Brands’ portfolio will be a key element of its evolving consumer strategy. The combination of ACCO Brands’ global footprint and our award-winning gaming accessories will fuel the PowerA brand and accelerate the already rapid growth and product adoption we have experienced in the console, mobile and PC gaming space. This partnership is a testament to the team’s fantastic work at PowerA and the never-ending imagination and creativity that goes into crafting every product we produce. Boris and the ACCO Brands team have built an exceptional company with worldwide reach and a passion to grow a vibrant consumer business. We are going to do some amazing work together.”

Elisman added, “The acquisition of PowerA further accelerates our transformation into a consumer products company. After the acquisition, more than 50 percent of our sales will come from consumer, school, and technology products, which will offer faster growing market demand over the next several years. Our channels will become more consumer and online centric, and we will be less dependent on growth-challenged customers and categories. This acquisition meaningfully improves the organic sales growth and profit potential of our business.”

Disclaimer

