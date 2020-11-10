Hollywall Entertainment Inc. Announces Expansion of 5G Fiber Network Business Enterprises and Provides Financial Update

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (“HWAL”) established Hollywall Development Company (“HWDC”), a wholly owned subsidiary, that specializes in the design, build and management of 5G fiber networks. HWAL will further expand its services to offer: internet access, HW Signature brand cellular equipment and services, streaming media, live television and on-demand content, including HWAL’s entertainment library and future entertainment and education assets, to be distributed throughout its network(s) to residential homes and commercial businesses.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: HWAL), a multifaceted construction/developer, telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company, today announces expansion of 5G Fiber Network Business Enterprises and provides a financial update.

HWAL continues to work with numerous city and state municipalities and government agencies including: our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., throughout the states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, New York City and surrounding counties, Austin and Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Fullerton, California, Denver, Colorado and many other areas to lead the way in developing and implementing solutions to bridge the broadband digital divide forced upon the most vulnerable in underserved urban and rural communities nationwide.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has prompted most states in the U.S. to issue stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, has highlighted this issue and demonstrated the need for additional communication network infrastructure nationwide.

U.S. telecommunication companies are working 24/7 to bring fiber-optic and wireless internet service to Americans who are quarantined at home and need access to the internet for tele-health services, education, online banking, government safety alerts, job opportunities, and access to food.

The auditing firm of Accell Audit and Compliance P.A. and the accounting firm of Noble Accounting and Consultant Executives are in the final stages of completing examination and audit of Hollywall Entertainment Inc. financial statements and corporate disclosures for the periods ending Dec. 31, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2018.

HWAL has strengthened its financial position by retiring all debt on its books, including all convertible promissory notes.

HWAL recently retained VStock Transfer, LLC, as its transfer agent.