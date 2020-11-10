 

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. Announces Expansion of 5G Fiber Network Business Enterprises and Provides Financial Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 23:37  |  63   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: HWAL), a multifaceted construction/developer, telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company, today announces expansion of 5G Fiber Network Business Enterprises and provides a financial update.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (“HWAL”) established Hollywall Development Company (“HWDC”), a wholly owned subsidiary, that specializes in the design, build and management of 5G fiber networks. HWAL will further expand its services to offer: internet access, HW Signature brand cellular equipment and services, streaming media, live television and on-demand content, including HWAL’s entertainment library and future entertainment and education assets, to be distributed throughout its network(s) to residential homes and commercial businesses.

HWAL continues to work with numerous city and state municipalities and government agencies including: our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., throughout the states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, New York City and surrounding counties, Austin and Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Fullerton, California, Denver, Colorado and many other areas to lead the way in developing and implementing solutions to bridge the broadband digital divide forced upon the most vulnerable in underserved urban and rural communities nationwide. 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has prompted most states in the U.S. to issue stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, has highlighted this issue and demonstrated the need for additional communication network infrastructure nationwide.

U.S. telecommunication companies are working 24/7 to bring fiber-optic and wireless internet service to Americans who are quarantined at home and need access to the internet for tele-health services, education, online banking, government safety alerts, job opportunities, and access to food.

The auditing firm of Accell Audit and Compliance P.A. and the accounting firm of Noble Accounting and Consultant Executives are in the final stages of completing examination and audit of Hollywall Entertainment Inc. financial statements and corporate disclosures for the periods ending Dec. 31, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2018.

HWAL has strengthened its financial position by retiring all debt on its books, including all convertible promissory notes.

HWAL recently retained VStock Transfer, LLC, as its transfer agent.

Seite 1 von 4
Hollywall Entertainment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. Announces Expansion of 5G Fiber Network Business Enterprises and Provides Financial Update WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: HWAL), a multifaceted construction/developer, telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company, today announces …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
Santhera präsentiert an der Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...