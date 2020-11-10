Golden Leaf Holdings to Report Third Quarter Earnings

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after market close. All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.



The Company will host a conference call for investors to discuss the results on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. ET followed by a webinar for shareholders providing a corporate update and a summary of the third quarter. Please click here to register and stream the call as well as view the webinar presentation that follows, or use the following phone numbers: