 

Q3 2020 Earnings Release for Grupo Carrefour Brasil

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour’s activities in Brazil, has published its Q3 2020 earnings release.

All information related to this release is available on Grupo Carrefour Brasil’s website (http://www.grupocarrefourbrasil.com.br/).

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

