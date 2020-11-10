 

Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 23:53  |  58   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on November 10, 2020. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

OPERATING RESULTS

During the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, adjusted Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Deprecation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) increased as compared to 2019. A significant proportion of the increase is primarily the result of the operation of MAXIM's state-of-the-art 204 MW simple-cycle gas turbine facility Milner 2 (“M2”), which was commissioned in the second quarter of 2020. As expected, the capacity and high reliability of M2 increased revenues and reduced operations and maintenance costs. Additionally, the Government of Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction program benefits accrue to earnings through the impacts of reduced carbon tax. These favourable variances were partially offset by lower realized power prices, higher fuel costs due to higher generation volumes and higher per unit natural gas costs in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Net income decreased in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the depreciation of M2 and financing costs incurred in relation to the M2 project, partially offset by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDA. Net income increased in the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDA and the recognition of a future tax benefit, partially offset by the depreciation of M2 and financing costs incurred in relation to the M2 project.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Three Months Ended
 September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
($ in thousands except per share amounts)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue $ 17,726 $ 8,488 $ 29,444 $ 23,363
Adjusted EBITDA (1)   5,698   2,601   6,304   782
Net income (loss)   498   2,204   337 . (3,677)
Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01. $ (0.07)
Total generation – Milner (MWh)   -   150,443   42,301   368,736
Total generation – M2 (MWh) (2)   349,756   -   457,257   -
Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh)   43.83   46.95   46.91   58.02
Average Milner realized power price ($ per MWh)   -   56.35   171.45   63.29
Average M2 realized power price ($ per MWh) (2)   50.68   -   48.52   -
Total gross debt   68,688   -   68,688   -
Total assets $ 235,915 $ 189,939 $ 235,915 $ 189,939
