 

Datto Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that on November 3, 2020, the underwriters of the previously announced initial public offering of 22,000,000 shares of its common stock exercised in full their option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of common stock from Datto at the initial public offering price of $27.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Including the exercise of the over-allotment option, Datto has issued a total of 25,300,000 shares, for net proceeds of $641.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MSP.”

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays and Credit Suisse acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital acted as joint book-running managers, and Mizuho Securities, William Blair, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore.

MSP-F

