Datto Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that on November 3, 2020, the underwriters of the previously announced initial public offering of 22,000,000 shares of its common stock exercised in full their option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of common stock from Datto at the initial public offering price of $27.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Including the exercise of the over-allotment option, Datto has issued a total of 25,300,000 shares, for net proceeds of $641.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MSP.”

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore.

