 

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 00:13  |  36   |   |   

The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable December 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of September 30, 2020, 3M had 576,821,878 common shares outstanding and 72,692 shareholders of record.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.3M

3M Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable December 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
New TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner From 3M Approved by EPA For Use Against SARS-CoV-2
09.11.20
New Data from PROMISES Study Shows PREVENA Incision Management System Significantly Reduces Major Complications and Readmissions Compared to Standard of Care
28.10.20
3M Expands Surgical Portfolio with PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM Incision Management System, a New Way to Address Challenges and Improve Outcomes associated with Lower Extremity Fractures
27.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow fällt weiter - Nasdaq mit Gegenbewegung
27.10.20
Aktien New York: Dow nach Kursrutsch am Vortag stabil - Nasdaq deutlich im Plus
27.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow nach Kursrutsch am Vortag stabil - Nasdaq im Plus
27.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 27.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
27.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow nach Vortagsrutsch stabilisiert erwartet
27.10.20
Mischkonzern 3M kommt langsam aus Corona-Krise heraus - Umsatz wächst wieder
27.10.20
3M Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.08.20
68
3M - seit 52 Jahren steigende Dividenden