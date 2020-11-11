MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review

Inclusion of the MSCI Kuwait Indexes in Emerging Markets : As previously announced, MSCI will reclassify Kuwait from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets in one step coinciding with this Index Review. Seven Kuwaiti securities will be added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at an aggregate weight of 0.58%.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced today the results of the November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of November 30, 2020. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI's web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review .

MSCI Global Standard Indexes: One hundred forty-one securities will be added to and 135 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. There will be 47 additions to and 57 deletions from the MSCI World Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index by full company market capitalization will be Chewy A (USA), Zillow Group A (USA) and Immunomedics (USA). The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Kotak Mahindra Bank (India), Beigene Adr (Cn) (China) and Smoore International (China).

MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: There will be 489 additions to and 229 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index.

MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes: There will be 503 additions to and 237 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI).

MSCI Global All Cap Indexes: There will be 503 additions to and 105 deletions from the MSCI World All Cap Index.

MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes: There will be two additions to and 10 deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The addition to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index will be Kcb Group (Kenya). There will be 12 additions to and 17 deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index.

As a reminder, in light of currently observed market accessibility issues, MSCI will not implement changes as part of the November 2020 SAIR for any securities classified in Bangladesh, Lebanon or Nigeria for the MSCI Bangladesh, Lebanon and Nigeria Indexes or impacted composite indexes. In addition, in the context of the reclassification of Kuwait to the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes, MSCI will apply a Limited Investability Factor (LIF) on securities in the equity universe of Bangladesh, Lebanon and Nigeria with the objective of keeping their weights unchanged in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index as of the price cutoff date for the November 2020 SAIR.