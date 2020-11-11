Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients with unsafe swallowing (neurogenic dysphagia) resulting from multiple causes

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phagenesis Ltd, a leading innovator in the treatment of dysphagia, is pleased to announce today the publication of the largest and most complex study on Pharyngeal Electrical Stimulation (PES) (PHADER) in the journal EClinicalMedicine-The Lancet.

"This largest ever study of PES recruited 255 patients from 14 different centres in Austria, Germany and the UK, with five different neurological conditions. The findings show that PES is a potential game changer for patients with severe swallowing problems – dysphagia – who previously were at high risk of complications including pneumonia," reports the co-lead investigator of PHADER, Professor Philip Bath from University of Nottingham.

Neurogenic dysphagia affects up to 78% of stroke patients[1], up to 90% of traumatic brain injury patients[2], 50-83% of tracheotomised patients[3] and up to 62% of orally intubated mechanically ventilated patients[4]. Dysphagia delays patient recovery and is known to increase the risk of complications such as aspiration pneumonia (2-4.5 times higher risk), reintubation (2-4 times higher risk) and ICU readmission[4],[5],[6] resulting in up to 13 times higher mortality[5],[6],[7]. Dysphagic patients commonly need special tube feeding and have increased risk of malnutrition and dehydration. It also reduces the quality of life and more than doubles the length of time patients stay in hospital after leaving the ICU[6],[8] placing higher demands on healthcare systems.

Reinhard Krickl, Phagenesis CEO, says: "Dysphagia is a frequent complication and may be life-threatening. PHADER not only confirms the significant clinical benefit of Phagenyx treatment on post-stroke dysphagia as published in previous studies but also demonstrates that patients suffering from dysphagia after traumatic brain injury or after prolonged mechanical ventilation equally benefit from this novel treatment."

Professor Shaheen Hamdy from The University of Manchester and co-lead Investigator continues: "These data are exciting in that Phagenyx treatment can be successfully applied in a number of conditions associated with dysphagia and raises additional hope that after mechanical ventilation, dysphagic critically ill COVID-19 patients could recover faster; as seen from recent reports in 2 European hospitals. Given the current global pandemic, this approach may help free up expensive ICU resources."