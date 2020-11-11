Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/crlux20/general_signin?gpu_on .... A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on http://investors.levistrauss.com through Wednesday, December 9, 2020.