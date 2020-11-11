 

Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic

globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) announces that the Company continues to keep tight control over the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the different regions it operates.

The second wave of coronavirus is hitting much of the world as the weather cools and activities move indoors. New cases of coronavirus infections have significantly increased in many countries including Canada and Malaysia where Monument operates among other countries and regions such as the United States, Europe, India, Brazil and Russia. This re-enforces more restricted measures to be in place.

CEO and President Cathy Zhai said: “As the second wave of the Covid-19 continues to grow around the world, and the extent and duration of the impacts from COVID-19 remain unclear, we are working hard to provide effective procedures across all our operations for the continued health and safety of all employees. The business sustainability plan has been periodically reviewed and adjusted to minimize production risk and the adverse impact on our cash flows, earnings, operation results and financial position.”

In Malaysia, the Conditional Control Movement Order (CMCO) issued by the National Security Council in Malaysia, covering a period of November 9 to December 6, 2020, bars inter-district travel except for work and emergency purposes. Notwithstanding the CMCO has no impact on Monument’s Selinsing Gold Mine operations as its operation site is situated in Pahang state, one of green zones exempt from CMCO with no current positive virus cases reported. Selinsing has reviewed its safety protocols and implemented a more restricted policy in controlling movements of people coming from the CMCO areas to the mine site.

In British Columbia Canada, the second wave has caused a rising number of new Covid-19 cases. The BC health officials have added new regional Covid-19 restrictions which clamp down on indoor and outdoor gatherings of any size with members outside of your immediate household, and group physical activities for a period of two weeks. As a precaution the Monument head office has closed for the two weeks duration, during which employees work from home as best practice in response to the health authority’s announcement to reduce traveling between inter-health regions.

