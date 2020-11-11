Zai Lab Partner Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Placebo Plus Chemotherapy in Front-Line Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Canc

All three efficacy endpoints in the global Phase 2 FIGHT trial met pre-specified statistical significance



• Median progression-free survival (PFS) improved from 7.4 months in the placebo arm to 9.5 months in the bemarituzumab arm. Hazard ratio (HR) 0.68 (95% CI: 0.44-1.04) p=0.073



• Median overall survival (OS) improved from 12.9 months to not reached. HR 0.58 (95% CI: 0.35-0.95) p=0.027



• Overall response rate (ORR) improved by 13% (p=0.106)

Bemarituzumab is a potential first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting FGFR2b+ tumors found in approximately 30 percent of HER2- gastric cancers worldwide





Trial results support FGFR2b as a novel target for the third most common cause of cancer mortality worldwide and highlight development opportunities in other tumors that overexpress FGFR2b



SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited’s (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) partner Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immune modulators and precision therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced positive topline results from the global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 FIGHT trial. The trial compared bemarituzumab (FPA144), a potential first-in-class targeted therapy, in combination with mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy to placebo in combination with mFOLFOX6 in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive (FGFR2b+), HER2-negative front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

All three efficacy endpoints in the FIGHT trial – PFS, OS and ORR – achieved pre-specified statistical significance in the bemarituzumab arm compared to the placebo arm. The Phase 2 FIGHT trial results validate the importance of the novel target FGFR2b, which is overexpressed in approximately 30 percent of HER2- gastric cancers worldwide. The incidence of all-grade adverse events was comparable in the treatment and control arms of the study (100% vs. 98.7%, respectively), as were serious adverse events (31.6% vs. 36.4%) and deaths due to adverse events (6.6% vs. 5.2%). Adverse events ≥ Grade 3 were reported more frequently in the treatment arm (82.9% vs. 74.0%). Corneal and stomatitis adverse events were reported more frequently in the bemarituzumab arm. No adverse events of retinal detachment or hyperphosphatemia were reported in the bemarituzumab arm. More patients discontinued bemarituzumab (34.2%) compared to placebo (5.2%) due to an adverse event.