 

KKR Appoints Jim Rowan as Senior Advisor

Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Jim Rowan, former Chief Executive Officer of Dyson Ltd., as a Senior Advisor to KKR’s Asia Private Equity team.

Mr. Rowan brings more than three decades of global experience in the consumer and technology sectors. He led Dyson as its CEO between 2017 and 2020, during which time he accelerated the company’s e-commerce strategy and significantly grew its market share worldwide. Mr. Rowan joined Dyson in 2012 as its Chief Operating Officer, managing major aspects of its operational functions and research and development activities. Prior to Dyson, he was the COO of BlackBerry and a senior executive at Flextronics.

Mr. Rowan is an Advisory Board Member of Nanyang Technological University’s School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering. He also sits on the Board of Nanofilm and PCH International.

Ming Lu, Partner & Head of Asia Pacific at KKR, commented, “There is an increasingly urgent need for companies across sectors and geographies to become more technologically and digitally advanced to stay leaders in their industries. With this in mind, we are excited to welcome Jim as a Senior Advisor to KKR. His appointment reflects our commitment to actively support the entrepreneurs and management teams in whom we invest. Our growing portfolio of consumer and technology businesses will benefit from direct access to Jim’s extensive global experience in implementing successful growth strategies.”

Mr. Rowan said, “I have been impressed by the array of innovative, high-growth companies and the high-caliber management teams that KKR has partnered with in Asia Pacific and worldwide. I am excited by the opportunity to work with the firm and with the management teams of KKR’s portfolio companies to drive profitable growth, innovation and digital transformation.”

Among the ways KKR looks to add value to its portfolio companies is through access to its substantial network and the expertise of industry specialists, including KKR’s senior advisors. Technology is a key area where KKR looks to provide support. KKR’s Private Equity portfolio has more than 100 portfolio companies worldwide which account for over US$ 7 billion in Information Technology spend and over US$ 10 billion in marketing spend annually. KKR additionally has a robust technology business in Asia Pacific which includes investments in companies such as Jio Platforms, Cue & Co., ByteDance, From Scratch, Huohua Logic, Xingsheng Youxuan and Voyager Innovations among others.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

