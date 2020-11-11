 

Stryker announces intention to complete acquisition of Wright Medical

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced today that it intends to complete the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) by effectuating the mergers described in the tender offer statement on Schedule TO filed by Stryker B.V., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Stryker, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2019, as amended. 

The previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright Medical by Stryker B.V. expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 10, 2020.  American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has preliminarily advised Stryker B.V. that as of the expiration time, approximately 124,901,861 Wright Medical ordinary shares, representing approximately 96% of the outstanding Wright Medical ordinary shares, were validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the purchase agreement, dated November 4, 2019, among Stryker, Stryker B.V. and Wright Medical, which are described in the Schedule TO, on November 11, 2020, Stryker B.V. intends to accept for payment all shares that were validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn, and Stryker intends to effectuate the mergers promptly thereafter.  Accordingly, as described in the Schedule TO, Stryker does not intend to provide a "subsequent offering period" for the offer.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related policies and actions by governments or third parties; the failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions to the acquisition of Wright; delays in consummating the acquisition of Wright; unexpected liabilities, costs, charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Wright; the effects of the proposed Wright transaction (or the announcement thereof) on the parties relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of new products, including Wright products; potential supply disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; the impact of the federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes, including the acquisition of Wright; and our ability to realize anticipated cost savings. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Stryker announces intention to complete acquisition of Wright Medical Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced today that it intends to complete the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) by effectuating the mergers described in the tender offer statement …

