St Kitts and Nevis is Working Towards a Digital Economic Transformation for Residents and Economic Citizenship Investors

The Minister also said the transformation would boost the economy and make St Kitts and Nevis a world leader in digital delivery for its citizens, residents and investors. To reflect the commitment, the country projected the mission into one of its main revenue generators: The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, when earlier this year, Prime Minister Dr Hon. Timothy Harris announced the implementation of an online process for the submission of applications to its Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU).

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Minister of Information and Communications Technology spoke at the 5th Caribbean Economic Forum on "How to Digitise an Economy" last week. The Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett presented an update on the Federation's digital footprint, shared that the government would be implementing a digital transformation through the period of 2020-2022, and spoke about the importance of cybersecurity in government systems.

"St Kitts and Nevis was [one of] the first [CBI] Programmes to implement a digitalised solution for its applications. In implementing a 24/7 system, agents and local service providers can file applications quicker, and the [CBI] Unit can track and monitor files, thereby increasing efficiency in the process. Having all records on file electronically also makes it easier to review files. Files [can] be sent for due diligence much faster, thereby ensuring that they are processed in the speediest manner," commented Les Khan, Head of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit in conversation with Paul Singh, the Director of CS Global Partners.

Moreover, St Kitts and Nevis is one of the world's top countries to abide by the rule of law, according to the World Justice Project. Mr Khan agrees that in the current insecure climate across many countries, it is a good idea to make the dual island one's second home.

Besides security and safety, St Kitts and Nevis has an unrivalled advantage: a 36-year experience of attracting foreign investors to its economy. Notably, only investors who pass all the due diligence checks, which this year will include biometric checks, can apply for CBI, yet no residence, language or cultural knowledge is required.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley has also ensured that investors gain mobility to nearly 160 countries and territories. Established in 1984, it remains the 'Platinum Standard' of the industry.

Contact:

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com