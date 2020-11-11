 

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management For C$39.00 Per Share

Sponsorship from Leading Investment Manager to Bring Additional Gaming and Hospitality Expertise to Great Canadian

Apollo Expresses Support for Safe Reopening and Welcoming Back Team Members in Adherence with All Applicable Health and Safety Restrictions

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) (“Great Canadian” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”). Under the terms of the agreement, Apollo Funds will acquire all the outstanding shares of Great Canadian common stock for C$39.00 per share in a transaction with a total enterprise valuation exceeding C$3.3 billion.

The purchase price represents a 59% premium to the 30-day VWAP as of November 9, 2020.

Following close of the transaction, Great Canadian will remain headquartered in Toronto, led by a Canadian management team and with Canadian board members. Apollo also anticipates that certain Canadian institutions may co-invest in the transaction to become equity owners in the Company alongside the Apollo Funds upon completion of the acquisition. Apollo is a responsible sponsor and has a long track record of success investing in companies in highly regulated industries, as well as Canada-based companies.

 “The Board of Directors, based on a recommendation from the special committee of independent directors, has unanimously concluded that this transaction represents the best course of action for the Company. Factoring in our long-term prospects, this transaction will unlock value for our shareholders at a significant premium to our current share price,” stated Rod Baker, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased that this transaction represents a great opportunity for our shareholders, while continuing to support the success of the business longer term. We believe this transaction is beneficial for our shareholders, our team members, our guests, and other stakeholders as we continue to execute on our operational and development plans into 2021 and beyond, while we navigate through this volatile time. In addition, we believe Apollo’s extensive experience in the gaming sector will provide additional strategic benefits to help expand our gaming and hospitality offerings and to secure our position as a long-term market leader,” concluded Baker.

