Futu to be Added to the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on November 30, 2020.



The MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index is compiled by MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics. It is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Hong Kong market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimize their investment portfolios.