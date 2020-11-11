Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB) (“Pacific Biosciences” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its
previously announced underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 7,400,460 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.25 per share. Pacific Biosciences is offering 6,096,112
shares of its common stock in the offering, and the selling stockholder is offering 1,304,348 shares of the Company’s common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about
November 13, 2020 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Pacific Biosciences also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 914,416 shares of its
common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and the selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 195,652
shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by
the Company, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $86.9 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering.
Pacific Biosciences intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) additional product launches and research and development, (ii) commercial infrastructure expansion and (iii) general corporate purposes. Pacific Biosciences may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so. Pacific Biosciences will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholder.
A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 10, 2020 and became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC on November 10, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.
