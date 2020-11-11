2021 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank
AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2021 financial year.
In 2021 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
11.02.2021 Q4 2020 and unaudited full year results
12.02.2021 January results
11.03.2021 February results
17.03.2021 Audited Annual Report for 2020
14.04.2021 General meeting of shareholders
21.04.2021 Q1 interim results
12.05.2021 April results
11.06.2021 May results
21.07.2021 Q2 interim results
11.08.2021 July results
10.09.2021 August results
20.10.2021 Q3 interim results
11.11.2021 October results
10.12.2021 November results
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 82,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.
Additional information:
Kerli Lõhmus
CFO
Phone: +372 669 0902
E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee
