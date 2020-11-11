2021 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2021 financial year.

In 2021 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

11.02.2021 Q4 2020 and unaudited full year results

12.02.2021 January results

11.03.2021 February results

17.03.2021 Audited Annual Report for 2020

14.04.2021 General meeting of shareholders

21.04.2021 Q1 interim results

12.05.2021 April results

11.06.2021 May results

21.07.2021 Q2 interim results

11.08.2021 July results

10.09.2021 August results

20.10.2021 Q3 interim results

11.11.2021 October results

10.12.2021 November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 82,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.