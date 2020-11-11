 

Interim Report Q3 2020 GN Audio +72%, GN Hearing -11%, GN +29% organic growth and EBITA at DKK 795 million

  • During Q3 2020, GN was affected in two ways by COVID-19: (i) GN Audio experienced strong demand as enterprises continued to invest in employees working from home, and (ii) GN Hearing experienced emerging recovery with continued impact from local restrictions
  • Leverage of 2.2 times net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA
  • Operating in both the hearing aid and audio space, and with no forward integration, is beneficial for GN during these challenging times. GN delivered an EPS growth of 84% in Q3 2020 reaching DKK 4.78, including gain from legal settlements and litigation

  • GN delivered strong 29% organic revenue growth in Q3 2020
  • Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 612 million in Q3, reflecting the strong growth
  • The financial guidance for 2020, upgraded on October 9, 2020, is confirmed. Due to the COVID-19 situation, it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain significantly more uncertain than normal

  • GN Hearing experienced emerging recovery with organic revenue growth of ­‑11%, compared to an organic revenue growth of -54% in Q2 2020
  • Encouraging initial reception of ReSound ONE across all key markets with positive launch feedback in a world still impacted by COVID-19
  • EBITA was DKK 169 million in Q3 2020 compared to DKK 283 million in Q3 2019 due to the decline in revenue more than offsetting OPEX reductions
  • Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 47 million in Q3 2020 compared to DKK 289 million in Q3 2019, reflecting the lower revenue level and channel investments

  • GN Audio experienced outstanding 72% organic revenue growth in Q3 2020, driven by continued very strong demand for enterprise products combined with significant increase in production capacity. Furthermore, the consumer segment returned to strong double-digit growth in the quarter
  • EBITA increased by 129% to DKK 664 million (including gain from legal settlements and litigation of DKK 114 million) in Q3 2020 corresponding to an EBITA margin of 27.4%. The EBITA margin development reflects the gain from legal settlements and litigations and continuous leverage in the business offset by increased freight and production costs as a result of COVID-19, and investments in future growth opportunities
  • Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 592 million in Q3 2020 compared to DKK 329 million in Q3 2019, reflecting the strong earnings growth and gain from legal settlements and litigation

