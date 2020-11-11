DGAP-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement E.ON SE: E.ON confirms outlook and sees operating business on track 11.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Robust nine-month results show business model's strength in Covid-19-pandemic

Markets recover faster than anticipated

Medium-term outlook and dividend guidance confirmed; from today's perspective, current selective lockdowns will not impact full-year guidance

All EU conditions fulfilled, integration proceeding according to plan

E.ON today published its results for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year. The Essen-based energy company delivered a strong operating performance in the third quarter, with a more rapid recovery in its markets than anticipated. From today's perspective, the current selective lockdown measures in E.ON's core markets will not have a material impact on its full-year results. E.ON therefore confirms its results targets for the financial year. The energy networks and customer solutions businesses demonstrated their strength in the Covid-19-pandemic.

E.ON's operating business developed very robustly in the first nine months. As anticipated, nine-month adjusted EBIT declined by about €300 million to €2.7 billion. Adjusted net income decreased from €1.3 billion in the prior year to €1.1 billion.

The decline is predominantly attributable to the adverse impact of the Covid-19-pandemic and unseasonably warm weather at the start of the year. About half of the adverse results effects of Covid-19 will be recorded at the regulated network business. Regulatory mechanisms in the various markets will make it possible to recover a large portion of these effects in 2022 to 2024.

In view of these robust results, E.ON confirms the full-year outlook it revised at mid-year to reflect the corona pandemic's results impact. E.ON continues to expect the Group's 2020 adjusted EBIT to be between €3.6 and €3.8 billion and its adjusted net income to be between €1.5 and €1.7 billion.