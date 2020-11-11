 

Encavis Asset Management AG acquires an additional wind farm in France as well as a solar farm in The Netherlands for its special fund Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II)

Neubiberg, November 11, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of the SDAX-listed solar and wind farm operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) has acquired additional wind and solar farms in France and The Netherlands. These investments are now part of the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II), a special fund for banks distributed exclusively by BayernLB. The fund is administered by the Service-KVG HANSAINVEST Lux S.A.

A purchase agreement for the "Bois Gautier" wind farm, located in the west of France with a total generation capacity of 11.75 MW has been signed with Energiequelle GmbH, a leading project developer and operator of wind energy, biomass and photovoltaic systems. The wind farm consisting of five Enercon E-92 wind turbines was newly built and started operations at the end of September 2020.

In addition, the Dutch solar park "Tynaarlo" will be expanded by 6.7 MW by the end of this year. The "Tynaarlo 2" floating solar farm will be build on a quarry pond not far from the city of Groningen. The PV system is being developed and implemented by the Dutch project developer GroenLeven, a member of BayWa r.e. Group.

"These acquisitions are yet another step on our growth path. Our overall portfolio, which has been invested and managed on behalf of institutional investors, currently adds up to almost 800 MW. This enables us to save more than 420,000 tons of CO2 per year. And the journey continues: The amount of institutional investors who want to invest sustainably has increased significantly," says Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Board of Encavis Asset Management AG.



About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance have been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.encavis-am.com.


Contact:

Encavis Asset Management AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Marketing & Communications
Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


